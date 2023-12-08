Ordering is for immediate pickup. Custom pickup times are unvailable as all orders are based on what is currently available in our Kitchen.
Station One Smokehouse 15025 Des Plaines St
Online Items
Platters
Meats by 1/2lb.
Chopped Brisket
We source our prime brisket exclusively from Iowa Premium Beef out of Tama, IA. It’s smoked for up to 14 hours on the finest white oak then put down for the long rest.$7.50
Pastrami$8.50OUT OF STOCK
Pork Belly Burnt Ends$6.99
Pulled Pork$5.99OUT OF STOCK
Rib Tips$4.50
St Louis Ribs$5.25
Sliced Brisket
Smoked Salmon$7.50
Turkey Breast$5.99
By the Each
Frito Pie
Opened bag of fritos, smoked brisket chili, queso and toppings: pickled onions, jalapenos, sour cream$8.99
Half Chicken$11.99
Hot Link$5.99
Jalapeño Cheddar Link$6.99
Loaded Baked Potato
Topped with butter, cheese sauce, choice of smoked meat, shredded cheddar-jack, sour cream and green onion.$9.99
Poutine
Fries, white cheddar cheese curds, and brown gravy topped with your choice of smoked meat.$9.99
Smoked Buffalo Wings
Coated with house-made Buffalo Sauce served with veggies and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch.$9.99
Sandwiches
Brisket & Hot Link Combo
Prime beef brisket smoked on white oak for up to 14 hours and a house-made hot link piled high on a Martin's Potato Roll Bun.$16.99
Brisket Burger$12.99
Brisket Sandwich
Prime beef brisket smoked on white oak for up to 14 hours piled high on a Martin's Potato Roll Bun.$14.99
Pastrami Sandwich$16.99
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.99
Smoked Turkey Club Sandwich$14.99
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$9.99