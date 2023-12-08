Station One Smokehouse 15025 Des Plaines St
Carryout Menu
Holiday Items!
- Holiday Meat and Cheese Box$59.99
Featuring two different house-smoked cured summer sausages and two different cheese varieties, this is the PERFECT last minute gift for the food lover in your life. What’s Inside: * An Original Station One Smokehouse Smoked Summer Sausage * A Spicy Station One Smokehouse Smoked Summer Sausage * Hook’s One-Year Aged Sharp Cheddar Cheese * Marieke True Farmstead Smoked Luscious Gouda Cheese * Carr’s Table Water Crackers Each of these cured Summer Sausages was smoked in-house for 6 hours over the finest white oak then hang-dried to finish. Try it as a charcuterie board or use the products separately in your culinary adventures!
Meats by 1/2lb.
- Chopped Brisket$7.50+
We source our prime brisket exclusively from Iowa Premium Beef out of Tama, IA. It’s smoked for up to 14 hours on the finest white oak then put down for the long rest.
- Pastrami$7.50+
- Pork Belly Burnt Ends$6.00+
- Pork Ribs$5.25+
- Pulled Pork$4.50+
- Sliced Brisket$7.50+
- Smoked Salmon$7.50+
- Turkey Breast$5.00+
By the Each
- Half Chicken$9.99
- Hot Link$6.00
- Jalapeño Cheddar Link$6.00
- Loaded Baked Potato$9.99
Topped with butter, cheese sauce, choice of smoked meat, shredded cheddar-jack, sour cream and green onion.
- Poutine$9.99
Fries, white cheddar cheese curds, and brown gravy topped with your choice of smoked meat.
- Smoked Buffalo Wings$8.99+
Coated with house-made Buffalo Sauce served with veggies and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch.
Sandwiches
- Brisket & Hot Link Combo$14.99
Prime beef brisket smoked on white oak for up to 14 hours and a house-made hot link piled high on a Martin's Potato Roll Bun.
- Brisket Burger$9.99
- Brisket Sandwich$13.99
Prime beef brisket smoked on white oak for up to 14 hours piled high on a Martin's Potato Roll Bun.
- Pastrami Sandwich$13.99Out of stock
- Pulled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.99
- Smoked Turkey Club Sandwich$12.99
- Smoked Turkey Sandwich$9.99
Platters
Sides & Extras
- Brisket Chili$4.00+
- Broccoli Salad$4.00+
- Brussels Sprouts$4.00+
- Collard Greens$4.00+
- Cornbread & Honey Butter$3.00
- Creamy Coleslaw$2.00+
- Elote Corn$4.00+
- French Fries$4.00+
- Green Beans$4.00+
- Macaroni & Cheese$4.00+
- Pinto Beans with Pork Belly$4.00+
- Potato Salad$4.00+
- Tater Tot Casserole$4.00+
- Vinegar Coleslaw$2.00+