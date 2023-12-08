Holiday Meat and Cheese Box

$59.99

Featuring two different house-smoked cured summer sausages and two different cheese varieties, this is the PERFECT last minute gift for the food lover in your life. What’s Inside: * An Original Station One Smokehouse Smoked Summer Sausage * A Spicy Station One Smokehouse Smoked Summer Sausage * Hook’s One-Year Aged Sharp Cheddar Cheese * Marieke True Farmstead Smoked Luscious Gouda Cheese * Carr’s Table Water Crackers Each of these cured Summer Sausages was smoked in-house for 6 hours over the finest white oak then hang-dried to finish. Try it as a charcuterie board or use the products separately in your culinary adventures!